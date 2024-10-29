Greece to send another 150 border guards to land border with Turkey

The barrier being built on the Greek-Turkish land border in Evros Region is 100 percent effective in preventing the entry of illegal migrants, and an additional 150 border guards will be sent to the border in this area, bringing their number to 600. This was announced by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis during his visit to Evros.

Gerapetritis, quoted by the press service of the Greek foreign ministry, inspected the construction of this barrier.

“It is 100 percent effective in terms of protecting national and European borders,” the FM said. “That’s why, 150 more will be added to the 450 border guards already recruited in the last two years to assist the second line of defense.”

The Greek authorities have been building a fence along the border with Turkey since 2020. This has helped prevent tens of thousands of illegal migrants from trying to leave Turkey in Spring of 2020. And in August 2022, the Greek government announced the decision to extend this barrier along the entire length—about 200 km—of the Evros (Maritsa) River.

https://news.am/eng/news/849717.html