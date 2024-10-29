Grand Opening of Mushegain Family Pavilion at St Gregory Church in Pasadena

By KEVORK KEUSHKERIAN

Sunday, October 20, 2024 was a historic day for the family of St. Gregory Armenian Church in Pasadena. After the celebration of the Holy Badarak, a multitude of faithful gathered for the grand opening of the Mushegain Family Pavilion under the auspices of H.E Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America.The generous benefactors of the Pavilion, the Mushegain family consists of two brothers’ families, Tommy and Richard. The older brother, Tommy, could not be present for the opening due to his advanced age. However, Richard Mushegain was present with his wife Lauren, their children and grandchildren.Who is Richard Mushegain? He is a business man with a background as an attorney. Richard Mushegain received his law degree from the University of California Berkley near San Francisco. He has been a member of St. Gregory Armenian Church in Pasadena for many years and has devoutly served the many different organizations of the Church.On that day, the celebrant of the Divine Liturgy was the Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, Archbishop Hovnan Derderian. In his homily the Primate made a point to magnify the many virtues of Mr. Richard Mushegain as a man, but especially as a faithful Christian, and a devout member of St. Gregory Armenian Church in Pasadena.

The Primate also mentioned that he first met Mr. Richard Mushegain in the Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin in 1999. They had both traveled to attend the enthronement of His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos of all Armenians. At that time, Archbishop Hovnan Derderian was the Primate of Canada while Mr. Richard Mushegain was representing the Diocesan Council of the Western Diocese.Following the Holy Badarak, the Primate, accompanied by Fr. Sarkis Petoyan, Fr. Moushegh Tashjian, and the Mushegain family were led by the Choir with a procession out of the Church toward the Mushegain Family Pavilion.Afterward, a beautiful home-blessing service (Dnorhnek) was conducted at the entrance of the Pavilion, after which The Primate and the Mushegain family ceremoniously cut the ribbon and entered the Pavilion with a multitude from the church following right behind them.There was a brief program led by former chairman of the St. Gregory Parish Council Dr. Kourken Matossian.Dr. Matossian began the program by welcoming all the faithful who were present that day. He later made a point to remember the Architect of the Pavilion, Sam Yusefian, who had recently passed away. Finally, Dr. Matossian introduced Mr. Richard Mushegain while noting that he has also served on the Hovsepian School Board as a chairperson for 25 years, as well as chairperson for the Diocesan Council and Parish Council of St. Gregory Armenian Church.

I would also like to add that Mr. Mushegain has also been a board member of the Armenian Assembly of America, representing the western region.Finally, Dr. Matossian invited St. Gregory Armenian Church’s Parish council Chair, Mr. Sarkis Nazerian to say a few words. Mr. Nazerian greatly commended Mr. Moushegain’s generous work throughout the years while expressing gratitude on behalf of the Parish Council to his family for their enormous dedication and sacrifice.The Hovsepian Armenian School students truly left an impression on the faithful with their uplifting voices and beautiful singing. They sang “Pam, Porodan” written by Parsegh Ganachian, as well as “Shogher jan” by Gomidas Vartabed.When it came time for the benefactor, Mr. Richard Mushegain, to offer his words to those present he mentioned in his speech, “I am grateful to St. Gregory Armenian Church for giving me the opportunity to serve my community. Thank you also for honoring me today.”Before the final blessing, the Primate encapsulated everyone’s beautiful words in honoring Mr. Mushegain by stating that he has rightfully won the respect and love of the Western Diocese through his service.Finally, the Primate and the Mushegain family members cut the ceremonious cake after which all the faithful were invited into the Geragos Hall where the parish had organized a fellowship in celebration of this historic day.Translated by Deacon Garen Hamamjian