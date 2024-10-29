Armenia signed memoranda with Netflix, minister says

Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport has signed memoranda of understanding with Netflix to film several series in the country, Minister Zhanna Andreasyan announced on Tuesday.

“The film industry is rapidly growing. We’ve already have signed memoranda with Netflix on filming several series here,” she told parliamentary hearings on the 2025 draft state budget.

“There are different projects that will gain greater momentum in case of partial refund of investments,” the minister said, referring to a bill drafted by her ministry.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/10/29/Armenia-Netflix/3071467