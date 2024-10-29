AMAA Holds 105th Annual Meeting in Montreal

PARAMUS, NJ – The Armenian Missionary Association of America’s (AMAA) 105th Annual Meeting was held on Saturday, October 19, 2024, and hosted by the First Armenian Evangelical Church of Montreal, QC, Canada. The theme of this year’s Annual Meeting and its related activities was “Celebrating Our Youth.”

AMAA President Nazareth Darakjian, M.D. welcomed the delegates and invited Rev. Georges Dabbo, Pastor of the First Armenian Evangelical Church of Montreal, to offer a devotional and the opening prayer. “Our simplest actions should reflect our desire to honor God (1 Corinthians 10:31),” said Rev. Dabbo. “Seeking our own glory or gain is contrary to the spirit of service and humility. If each of us, AMAA, and our churches live with this mindset, then Jesus will be even more glorified.”

During the meeting, AMAA President Dr. Darakjian and Treasurer Dr. Nurhan Helvacian presented their reports covering the Association’s activities during the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year. Reports were also received from the AMAA Officers, Committee Chairs, as well as Representatives of the Armenian Evangelical Unions, the Armenian Evangelical World Council, and affiliated organizations, who praised God for another successful year.

AMAA Board of Directors Meeting

The AMAA’s general membership elected the following nine members to the Board of Directors Class of 2027 for a term of three years: Ronald Altoon, LEED AP (CA), Lucienne Aynilian (NJ), John Janigian (NH), Christine Momjian (PA), Thomas Momjian, Esq. (PA), Jack Muncherian (CA), Alan Philibosian, Esq. (NJ), Roseann Saliba, LMFT (CA), and Aram Shemmassian, M.D. (CA).

The AMAA’s 105th Annual Meeting concluded with a closing prayer offered by Rev. Joël Mikaélian, President of the Union of the Armenian Evangelical Churches of France.

Prior to the AMAA Annual Meeting, the AMAA Board of Directors met on Friday, October 18, in the evening. AMAA President Dr. Darakjian welcomed the Board members and guests attending the meeting and invited Rev. Calvin Sagherian, Pastor of Calvary Armenian Congregational Church of San Francisco, CA to offer a devotional and the opening prayer. In his devotional, Rev. Sagherian said, “What is our criteria in choosing a leader? Is it the same as God’s criteria? In choosing Saul as the first king of Israel, the people’s criteria was the outward look – tall, dark, and handsome. In choosing the next king, God’s criteria was, ‘The Lord does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart’ (1 Samuel 16:7). Not surprisingly, David also ‘was glowing with health and had a fine appearance and handsome features!’ (1 Samuel 16:12).” In closing, he said, “Let us “fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is unseen is eternal” (2 Corinthians 4:18).”

During the meeting, the AMAA officers presented their reports since the last Board meeting, which were accepted with many thanks. The meeting adjourned with a closing prayer offered by Rev. Joe Garabedian, Pastor of the Armenian Presbyterian Church of Paramus, NJ.

Rev. Paul Haidostian, Ph.D. brings the Armenian message at the Sunday Worship Service

On Sunday, October 20, members and guests joined the First Armenian Evangelical Church of Montreal for a special Worship Service culminating the 105th Annual Meeting and the related activities. Church Pastor Rev. Dabbo warmly welcomed all the delegates and representatives coming from the United States and from many countries worldwide. Rev. Paul Haidostian, Ph.D., Acting President of the Union of the Armenian Evangelical Churches in the Near East and President of Haigazian University in Beirut, Lebanon, offered the Armenian message. The topic of his sermon was “The Beginning and the Ending of the Wisdom,” based on James 3:13-18. “The source of wisdom, like all good, is the Lord,” said Rev. Haidostian. “Let the beginning of wisdom be where the fear of God is, taught with love and patience, relying on His word. Our behavior will reveal to people Who lives among us. May the Lord grant that we guide the young generations with this spiritual education.”

The English message was delivered by Rev. Dr. Ron Tovmassian, Field Pastor of the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America. The topic of Rev. Tovmassian’s sermon was “Goliath Must Fall” based on 1 Samuel 17:17-25. “The need to avoid discomfort is a giant, like Goliath, that keeps us from obeying God and living in spiritual victory. Rather than running from discomfort, we should embrace it. Change, renewal, inspiration, and vision do not come from a place of preserving comfort,” said Rev. Tovmassian.

During the Service, a special prayer was offered by Rev. Dabbo in memory of AMAA members and friends who made the transition from this life-to-life Eternal during the past fiscal year. In his prayer he specially remembered the late AMAA Executive Director/CEO Zaven Khanjian, the immediate past Pastor of the United Armenian Congregational Church of Los Angeles, CA Rev. Harut Khachatryan, one of the former pastors of the First Armenian Presbyterian Church of Fresno, CA Rev. John Najarian, Jr., and Yeretsgin (Pastor’s wife) Rebecca Karjian. At the conclusion of the Worship Service, Rev. Dr. Vahan H. Tootikian, Executive Director of the Armenian Evangelical World Council, officiated the installation of the members and officers of the AMAA Board of Directors.

“We take this opportunity to thank the members of the First Armenian Evangelical Church of Montreal and its Pastor Rev. Georges Dabbo for hosting the Annual Meeting and welcoming us with great warmth and hospitality,” said AMAA President Dr. Darakjian. “We pray that God will continue to bless this congregation and their ministry abundantly in Montreal.”

