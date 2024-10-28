Number of forcibly displaced Karabakh Armenians who received Armenia citizenship up considerably in last 2 weeks

The number of Karabakh residents who received Armenian citizenship has increased considerably in the last two weeks. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Arpine Sargsyan announced this during Monday’s debates on the 2025 state budget draft at the joint meeting of the standing committees of the National Assembly of Armenia.

As of Monday, a total of 3,611 internally displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh have been registered in Armenia, while on October 10, this number was 3,409.

“The total number of submitted applications for citizenship is 5,600,” added Sargsyan.

Also, as the deputy minister of internal affairs of Armenia noted, temporary residence certificates have been issued to 113,635 displaced persons, and there are currently 99,091 people who are registered in the country.

https://news.am/eng/news/849571.html