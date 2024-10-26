Armenia sets up working group on visa liberalization with EU

Armenia has established a working group to coordinate visa liberalization talks with the EU.

The group led by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan is part of an interdepartmental commission responsible for implementing agreements between Armenia and the EU.

Its members include deputy ministers, heads of parliamentary committees, as well as a number of other officials.

The European Commission and Armenia announced the launch of a visa liberalisation dialogue in September this year.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/10/26/Armenia-EU/3070328