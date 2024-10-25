Armenian president signs law on ratifying Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation commissions’ regulation

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed the law on ratifying the regulation on the joint activities of the border delimitation commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Earlier, the National Assembly of Armenia ratified the draft law on this regulation.

According to the decision of the Constitutional Court of Armenia on September 26, the obligations stipulated in the regulation of the activities of the aforesaid commissions correspond to the constitution of Armenia.

https://news.am/eng/news/849126.html