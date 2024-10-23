Trump appeals to Armenians: Harris failed in ‘ethnic cleansing’ over Artsakh

The former president promised to bring peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

BYDANIEL GLIGICH

Former President Donald Trump told voters on Wednesday that he is the right candidate to protect Armenians and persecuted Christians.

Trump posted about the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Truth Social, going after Vice President Kamala Harris for not doing anything to protect persecuted Christians in Armenia.

What he said: “Kamala Harris did NOTHING as 120,000 Armenian Christians were horrifically persecuted and forcibly displaced in Artsakh,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Christians around the World will not be safe if Kamala Harris is President of the United States. When I am President, I will protect persecuted Christians, I will work to stop the violence and ethnic cleansing, and we will restore PEACE between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

Driving the news: The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan goes back decades since the fall of the Soviet Union and came to a head in September 223 when Azerbaijan took over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Most of the ethnic Armenians fled the region, with Reuters reporting last year that 120,000 people left in fear of persecution and ethnic cleansing from Azerbaijan.

What we’re watching: Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan told the Financial Times that the two countries are approaching the end of peace discussions and could have an agreement in place in November.

https://sjvsun.com/news/politics/trump-speaks-on-armenian-persecution-in-artsakh/