Russian Foreign Minister arrives in Istanbul to participate in the 3+3 platform meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Turkey to participate in a meeting of the “3+3” platform (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia – Russia, Turkey, Iran) on the South Caucasus. Sergey Lavrov’s plane landed at Istanbul airport, TASS reports.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan informed that the foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan Iran and Russia will participate in the upcoming meeting. Georgia refused to participate.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova earlier told a briefing that the Russian Foreign Minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the platform.

The initiative of a six-party format of cooperation in the South Caucasus (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia – Russia, Turkey, Iran) was launched in late 2020 by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and later it was called “3+3”. Russia and Iran welcomed the idea, with Armenia also joining the format. Georgia said it had no plans to participate in the initiative. On December 10, 2021, the first meeting of the consultative regional platform at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the five countries was held in Moscow. The last meeting at the level of foreign ministers was held in Tehran in October 2023.

