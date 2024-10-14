The First Meeting of YSU Alumni Took Place in the USA

BURBANK — Under the auspices of His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and with the initiative and organization of YSU alum and long-time lecturer, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Armen Baibourtian, Chairman of the Board of “YSU Friends” Foundation, the first meeting of YSU alumni took place in Burbank, USA, to celebrate the university’s legacy and discuss future activities. YSU supported the organization of the event, providing the coordination by vice-rector Mikayel Hovhannisyan.

“Friends of Yerevan State University” Foundation is an initiative created to bring together the resources of American-Armenian professionals across diverse fields to support the educational, research and infrastructure projects implemented at YSU.

At the opening of the first alumni meeting, the co-founder of the Foundation, His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America stated that this newly created initiative will continue its mission with devotion and love, contributing to the development of both the university and the country.

Then, the Chairman of the Board of the Foundation, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Armen Baibourtian presented the activities of the foundation to the participants, emphasizing the importance of promoting communication between the alumni and the university. “Systematic communication is beneficial not only for alumni, as it creates a community of reliable and skilled professionals, but also for our educational community, being a strong lever of support and development.”

YSU rector Hovhannes Hovhannisyan delivered his welcome speech by a video message, noting that all university students, regardless of where they are and what they do, continue to shape YSU’s history. “This meeting is the best proof of that. Today, YSU is going through a new phase of major transformations, where both professional advice and participation in various projects, are crucial”.

According to him, this meeting is also an opportunity for the participants to reconnect with their friends, discussing and defining what new opportunities the university can create for them. “I am sure that this meeting will only be the beginning of many other fascinating projects that we will implement together.”

YSU graduates Hovik Safoyan, founder of “SADA Systems” company, Nazeli Hambardzumyan, adviser to the RA Consulate General in Los Angeles, lawyers Hayk Mamajanyan, Stepan Khzrtyan, Mary Khachatryan, writer Margarit Derants, host of the event, philanthropist Ohan Gharibyan and others gave speeches at the event expressing support and willingness, as well as officially joining the alumni network.

The members of the Foundation Board Silva Karayan, Silvana Vartanian, Roupen Avsharian and Vahe Sargsyan were also present at the alumni meeting. Let us note that Armenian philanthropists Ohan and Tony Gharibyans contributed greatly to the organization of the event.

https://massispost.com/2024/10/the-first-meeting-of-ysu-alumni-took-place-in-the-usa/