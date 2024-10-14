Intergenerational crowds fill Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena for Patriarchal Divine Liturgy

Mary Sinanidis

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” was the most common sentiment expressed by parishioners who braved the Melbourne Marathon road closures to attend the Patriarchal Divine Liturgy on Sunday, October 13.

Crowds gradually filled Margaret Court Arena (MCA), a venue with a seating capacity of 7,500. By the end of the liturgy, the stadium was nearly at full capacity.

The crowds at the Patriarchal Divine Liturgy. All photos copyright The Greek Herald / Mary Sinanidis.

An intergenerational event, all ages were represented. Victoria and Estelle, in their late 20s/early 30s, shared with The Greek Herald that there has been a decline in faith among people their age.

“We still believe it’s crucial to be here to honour our family’s traditions,” they stated.

Victoria and Estelle on their way to the Patriarchal Divine Liturgy, they say young people aren’t as interested as they should be when it comes to faith.

Katerina, a 19-year-old commerce student from the Transfiguration of Our Lord Parish in Thomastown, noted the numerous youth initiatives organised by His Grace Bishop Evmenios of Chora in recent years. She explained that these efforts are helping to revitalise the situation as young people explore their spirituality and seek meaning in their lives.

Students from St John’s College.

Waiting for the Liturgy to begin.

Young Samuel from Thomastown, a Year 3 student, was particularly excited and encouraged his family to attend the liturgy at MCA.

“It’s something unique that I may never experience again,” he said.

Little Samuel and his friends. He was the one that made his mother take him to Margaret Court Arena.

A group from Thomastown parish on their way to Margaret Court Arena.

Vicky and Angeliki from St Efstathios attended without their children and husbands. Andrea Dimis, with a handful of children softly sleeping on her lap, allowed the little ones to be lulled into a peaceful state by the gentle chanting and fragrant incense.

“I take them to church every week. They’re used to it,” she remarked, adding that patience and practice are key.

Vicky and Angeliki from St Efstathios came without their kids and husbands.

An atmosphere of spirituality enveloped the stadium, a place typically filled to the brim with spectators.

Beyond being intergenerational, the event was also interfaith, with representatives from other denominations present. The multilingual elements included a section in Romanian by Archbishop Michael, the hierarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church of Australia and New Zealand. There was also a presence of Orthodox Christians from the Serbian and Russian Orthodox Church, praying with their laced veils and Bible books.

His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, aged 84 and supported by His Eminence Archbishop Makarios of Australia and numerous other Bishops and clergy, appeared refreshed despite his busy schedule. On Saturday, he declared, “I am the happiest man in the world” due to his reunion with the Imbrians of the diaspora.

His brother, Nick Archondonis, sat in the front pew, acutely aware of the Patriarch’s previous night’s statement that this would likely be his last visit to Australia.

Nikos Archondonis, the Patriarch’s brother, arrives.

Addressing those present, the Ecumenical Patriarch provided a historical overview of the growth and development of the church in Australia, recounting the work of each of Australia’s Archbishops. Speaking in Greek, a language challenging for many diaspora members to understand, a large video wall outlined his speech in English, showcasing the church’s growth.

“The legacy of faith has been preserved to the last breath by the God-loving hierarchs served in this Eparchy: Christoforos, Timotheos, Theofylaktos, Ezekiel and Stylianos, for whom we hereby conduct the sacred memorial services today with much gratitude and holy awe,” he said.

Greece’s Ambassador to Australia, Stavros Venizelos, recited the Lord’s Prayer, surrounded by other dignitaries including Consul General of Greece in Melbourne Emmanuel Kakavelakis, the High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus in Australia Antonis Sammoutis, Kat Theophanous MP, Maria Vamvakinou MP, Greek Community of Melbourne President Bill Papastergiadis, and Antonis Tsourdalakis.

*All photos copyright The Greek Herald / Mary Sinanidis.

