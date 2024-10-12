Armenian envoy reveals major obstacle in normalization with Turkey

Ruben Rubinyan, a deputy parliament speaker and Armenia’s envoy in normalization talks with Turkey, has named the lack of a “political decision” in Turkey as a big obstacle in the normalization process with Armenia.

“There is a major obstacle – the lack of a political decision in Turkey regarding the normalization of relations with Armenia. If such a decision is made tomorrow, the borders will be opened tomorrow as well,” he told a forum in Yerevan on Saturday.

“It’s crucial that the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations remain a process between the two states,” Rubinyan underlined.

He again dismissed the claims that the Armenian Diaspora remains an “obstacle” to the normalization between Armenia and Turkey as misconception.

