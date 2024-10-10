Ethnic Armenian injured in Hamas attack on Israel’s Haifa, reporter says

The war between Israel and Hamas has been going on for a year now, with the conflict further escalating in the recent period.

In an interview with Panorama.am on Thursday, Artiom Chernamorian, the editor-in-chief of the newspaper Israelahayer (Armenians of Israel) and the founder of a nonprofit group called Nairi Union of Armenians in Petah Tikva, pointed out that at the start of the war Hamas mostly struck southern and central Israel, while now Hamas-led attacks are reported in northern Israel.

Every day some 100-120 rockets are fired toward northern Israel, particularly targeting Haifa, the third largest city of Israel.

Chernamorian said that 3,000 Armenians live in northern Israel, 1,500 of them in Haifa and 1,500 in other northern cities targeted by Hezbollah. Unlike the northern regions, the central parts of Israel come under rocket attacks less frequently and are mostly hit by Yemen’s Houthis.

On October 6, an ethnic Armenian, 46-year-old David Mirzoyan, was wounded in an attack on Haifa. He moved to Israel in 2003 from Samarkand, Uzbekistan. David’s wife is also Armenian and the couple has three daughters.

Chernamorian underlined that flights continue between Israel and Armenia and the Israeli Armenians who want to go to Armenia have such an opportunity.

Separately, the reporter pointed to the deteriorating social situation and price hikes in Israel.

