Anna Nshanian: The Voice That Reached the Heavens

The recent passing of Anna Nshanian has left the world of Armenian opera and sacred music in mourning. Her extraordinary vocal abilities and her deep connection to Armenian music, especially the works of Komitas, will forever be remembered. Nshanian possessed a voice capable of great versatility—seamlessly shifting between the lyric and coloratura styles, a rare talent that allowed her to master the most challenging of compositions.

From a very early age, I was captivated by her voice. I would often fall asleep as my mother and the choir, under Anna’s expert direction, rehearsed at our house in Los Angeles during the early 1990s. Those moments, listening to her operatic voice soar in harmony with the choir, left an indelible mark on my heart. Her voice, clear yet powerful, filled the room with a divine quality that transcended the music itself.

Years later, as an adult, I had the immense privilege of working under Anna’s guidance. She became my teacher, and it was through her that I learned to understand and appreciate the spiritual depth embedded in Armenian sacred and secular music. Nshanian’s mastery of repertoire was unparalleled, particularly her performances of Komitas’ compositions. These works are famously challenging—requiring both technical expertise and emotional depth. Anna possessed both in abundance. She could bring out the profound spirituality of each note, imbuing the music with a sense of the divine. Her understanding of Komitas’ complex intervals and harmonies allowed her to perform his pieces with ease and grace, effortlessly weaving emotion into the most intricate passages.

Nshanian’s exceptional career began in 1959, marking the start of a decades-long contribution to the world of opera. Her repertoire included iconic roles such as Princess Anna in Harutyunyan’s Sayat Nova, Shushan in Tigranyan’s David Bek, and the title role in Anoush. She also brought to life characters like Olympia in Chukhachyan’s Arshak II, Violetta in Verdi’s La Traviata, and Desdemona in Othello, showcasing her versatile talent and mastery of both Armenian and international operatic works.

Throughout her career, Nshanian was recognized for her extraordinary artistic contributions. She was honored with the prestigious title of Honored Artist of Armenia, received a certificate of recognition from the USSR, and was awarded the gold medal by the Ministry of Culture of Armenia. Her legacy as a trailblazing performer leaves an indelible mark on the Armenian cultural world, inspiring future generations of artists.

Her death leaves a profound void in the world of music, but her legacy lives on in the countless lives she touched. For me, her music, her teachings, and those childhood memories of hearing her voice will always be a part of my personal and spiritual journey. Anna Nshanian was not just a singer—she was a conduit through which the sacred and the musical became one.

Sevag Derderian

Institute of Armenian Sacred Music

https://massispost.com/2024/10/anna-nshanian-the-voice-that-reached-the-heavens/