Pope Receives Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Vatican for the Third Time

Valentina di Giorgio

(ZENIT News / Rome, 09.10.2024).- On Friday, October 11, Pope Francis will receive Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in private audience in the Vatican, a meeting that has been confirmed by the Holy See Press Office. It will be the third time that the two leaders meet, after the previous meetings in May 2023 and during the past bilateral get together in the June G7 meeting. The meeting, planned for 9:30 am in the Apostolic Palace, is one more step in the Pontiff’s efforts to mediate in the Ukrainian conflict and take a message of peace to a region devastated by war.

Dialogue in the Midst of War

The meeting between Pope Francis and President Zelensky is of special relevance at a moment in which the war in Ukraine continues causing suffering and destruction. The Holy See has maintained its role as neutral mediator and, on different occasions, the Holy Father has expressed his concern over the suffering of the Ukrainian people. During last Wednesday’s General Audience, the Pope renewed his appeal for prayer for peace, exhorting the faithful to pray the Rosary and to trust in the Virgin Mary’s protection, asking Her to intercede for an end to the violence, not only in Ukraine but also in other countries scourged by conflicts, such as Palestine, Israel, Myanmar and Sudan.

The Pope, known for his capacity to build bridges in complex situations, will seek once again to offer his spiritual support and his role as international interlocutor in the quest for peaceful solutions for the war in Ukraine. It is expected that, during the meeting, the two leaders will address key topics such as mediation attempts and humanitarian aid, two areas in which the Vatican has taken part actively since the beginning of the war.

Zelensky and the Vatican: A Shared Path

The relationship between Zelensky and Pope Francis has been constant since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. In their meeting last June, the Holy Father reiterated his willingness to help in all possible ways to facilitate dialogue between the two sides of the conflict. This new meeting is an opportunity to deepen those efforts and, perhaps, advance in more concrete proposals to deescalate the war, which has seriously affected millions of people and continues being a critical point in international politics.

In addition to the meeting with the Holy Father, Zelensky also plans to meet in Rome with President Sergio Mattarella of Italy and the country’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in an effort to reinforce diplomatic relations and obtain European support in the fight for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

October: Month of Prayer for Peace

The context of the meeting couldn’t be more symbolic. October is the month in the Catholic Church dedicated traditionally to praying the Holy Rosary, a Marian prayer to which the Pope has insistently called for in his recent addresses. During last Wednesday’s General Audience, the Pontiff reminded the faithful of the importance of praying the Rosary daily, especially in this month, asking that this prayer become an act of trust in Mary and a supplication for an end to the conflicts in the world.

Pope Francis not only invokes peace from a spiritual plane, but he has constantly sought dialogue and diplomacy to replace weapons in international disputes. His role as mediator, supported by his profound spiritual influence, positions him as a key referent for leaders like Zelensky, who face monumental challenges on the global stage.

Sanchez and Zelensky: A Diplomatic Coincidence

Oddly, before receiving Zelensky, at 9:00 am Pope Francis will hold an audience with Pedro Sánchez, President of the Spanish Government, only half an hour before the arrival of the Ukrainian leader. Although there are no signs that both meetings are directly connected, the proximity of these dialogues might reflect the urgency with which the Pope seeks to influence global events, promoting peace and understanding in an increasingly polarized world.

The coming meeting between Pope Francis and President Zelensky is not just one more diplomatic meeting, but a sign of hope for those that suffer the ravages of war. While violence continues to grow, and solutions seem scarce, the Pontiff continues raising his voice to remind the world of the importance of dialogue and reconciliation.

