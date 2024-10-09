Armenian border village surrounded by over 20 Azeri military positions, Tatoyan warns

The Armenian border village of Nerkin Hand is surrounded on three sides by more than 20 Azerbaijani military positions, former Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan warns, highlighting that 2,700 hectares of Armenian land has been occupied in this area.

“We have collected additional evidence of Azerbaijani crimes against the residents of Nerkin Hand – more than 10,000 felled trees in the Shikahokh State Reserve and tens of kilometers of military roads, numerous planted mines, lack of access to drinking water, the deployment of combat posts in close proximity to civilian homes, to name a few,” Tatoyan said in a post on social media on Wednesday.

“Azerbaijan is going to host the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), while it is destroying Armenia’s environment,” he underscored.

