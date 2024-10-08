US envoy: Our aim is to transform Armenia into advanced high-tech hub (PHOTOS)

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) empowers Armenia’s tech sector and drives economic development. The US embassy in Armenia has noted this in a statement.

“We’re proud to announce USAID’s sponsorship of DigiTec Expo 2024 through our Economic Foundations Activity,” the embassy added.

“We remain dedicated to building economic resilience, and a thriving high-tech industry is key to that goal. Our aim is to transform Armenia into an advanced high-tech hub that drives development not only within the country but also across the region and globally,” said Ambassador Kristina Kvien.

“Events like DigiTec Expo 2024 play a crucial role in fostering innovation and sustainability within the high-tech community. Let’s keep pushing the boundaries of innovation together!” noted the US embassy in Armenia.

