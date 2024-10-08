Unity, spiritual renewal to mark His Holiness Aram I’s visit to North Andover’s Saint Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass.—His Holiness Catholicos Aram I, spiritual leader of the Holy See of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church, will make a historic trip to Massachusetts’ Merrimack Valley this month when he visits Saint Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in North Andover on Friday, Oct. 11.

In what will be his first visit to the North Andover church in more than 25 years, His Holiness will deliver a message of faith, unity and community as he seeks to foster spiritual renewal and communal strength among the region’s Armenians.

On Oct. 11, Catholicos Aram I will lead a prayer service and share his inspiring pontifical message in the sanctuary of Saint Gregory Church, 158 Main St., North Andover, at 6 p.m. All are welcome to join the parish community for the service.

The service will be followed by a dinner reception and program in the adjoining church hall starting at 7 p.m. Reservations are required for the dinner; email sossyj@comcast.net to reserve your seat.

His Holiness’ visit to Saint Gregory Church is part of a three-week pontifical trip to the Eastern Prelacy of the United States, which will include stops at parishes throughout New England and the Midwest, including in Watertown, Whitinsville, Worcester and Indian Orchard in Massachusetts along with Providence, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The theme of his visit is “Strong Faith, Stronger Communities and Nation,” which emphasizes his dedication to solidarity, renewal and rejuvenation initiatives in the strengthening of the communities within the diaspora.

His Holiness Aram I was consecrated Catholicos on July 1, 1995, after serving as Primate of the Armenian Orthodox community in Lebanon for 15 years. As a strong supporter of inter-religious relations, dialogue and cooperation, His Holiness continues to play a significant role in promoting common values, mutual understanding and peaceful co-existence among religions.

During his Pontificate, he has reorganized and revitalized the work of the church, particularly in the areas of theological education, Christian education, publications, communications, cultural activities and human rights. He is credited with making the Holy See of Cilicia of the Armenian Church “a living center of reflection, dialogue and action.”

To learn more about His Holiness’ visit to Saint Gregory Armenian Church of Merrimack Valley, visit www.saintgregory.org, call the church at 978-685-5038 or email saintgregory@saintgregory.org.

