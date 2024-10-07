Lavrov: It is proposed to approve CIS cultural capitals – Armenia’s Meghri for 2026

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Secretary General Sergey Lebedev have summed up the results of Monday’s meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council, reports RIA Novosti.

And reflecting on the documents to be submitted to the CIS leaders for discussion during their summit to be held Tuesday, Lavrov, noted as follows, in particular: “A separate decision is proposed to the heads of state to approve the cultural capitals of the Commonwealth: next year, the Azerbaijani Lachin [i.e. the Berdzor town of Azerbaijani-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh], the Armenian Meghri [city] for 2026, and the Belarusian Molodechno [town] for 2027.”

