Archbishop Khajag Barsamian attending at the Synod of Catholic Bishops in Vatican

The 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops is currently being held at the Vatican from October 2 to October 26, 2024. This historic assembly, known as the “Synod on Synodality,” gathers over 400 participants, including bishops, priests, religious, and laypeople, to reflect on how the Church can become more inclusive and participatory in its mission and governance.

Focus on Synodality and Collaboration

The Synod aims to explore how the Catholic Church can further embody the spirit of synodality—“walking together”—by fostering deep collaboration among all its members. Pope Francis has underscored the importance of listening to the laity, and marginalized groups, alongside clergy. He emphasized that this process is not about furthering individual agendas but about discerning together how the Church can best serve the world in line with its mission.

Pope Francis’ vision for this synodal Church centers on greater collaboration between bishops and laypeople, drawing from the teachings of the Second Vatican Council and seeking to address contemporary challenges. The presence of lay delegates, especially women, at this Synod marks a significant step forward in promoting more inclusive decision-making within the Church.

Key Issues on the Agenda

The 2024 Synod’s agenda includes:

• Strengthening the role of laypeople in Church leadership and decision-making.

• Addressing clericalism by promoting a more humble, service-oriented model of leadership.

• The role of women in the Church, with a focus on expanding their leadership roles.

• Missionary outreach, focusing on how the Church can better support marginalized communities and be a voice for justice and reconciliation.

The Synod is intended not just to reflect but to inspire concrete steps toward becoming a more inclusive, synodal, and mission-oriented Church.

Ecumenical and Fraternal Participation

An important feature of this Synod is the participation of fraternal delegates from various Christian traditions, highlighting the ecumenical dimension of this gathering. Among these distinguished delegates is Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, the Representative of the Armenian Church to the Holy See, who is attending the meetings as a “Delegato Fraterno” on behalf of His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians. His presence reflects the broader spirit of ecumenical collaboration, emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperation between Christian communities in addressing shared challenges. At the opening session of the Synod Archbishop Barsamian had the opportunity to convey the greetings and good wishes of Catholicos Karekin.

A Path Toward Renewal

As the Synod continues through October, it is clear that this gathering is a vital step toward the Church’s renewal. The discussions and reflections from this assembly will shape the future of the Church’s governance, pastoral priorities, and missionary outreach. The final report, expected after the Synod’s conclusion, will guide the Church as it seeks to implement more synodal forms of leadership and engagement at all levels.

The Synod’s proceedings, which will extend through 2025, are expected to provide lasting contributions to the Church’s mission of fostering communion, participation, and evangelization in an increasingly complex and divided world.

Source։ Pontifical Legation Western Europe https://www.facebook.com/pontificallegation.westerneurope.9

