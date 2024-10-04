Opera star Placido Domingo to give a concert in Yerevan

Plácido Domingo, a legend of operatic art, and one of the world’s greatest artists of our century, will perform with the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Eduard Topchjan.

After the great success of the Gala dedicated to Zarzuela at the Arena di Verona, one of the most prestigious summer festivals, Plácido Domingo will appear with the concert within the framework of the 16th Yerevan International Music Festival at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall on October 8. The concert will take place under the general sponsorship of Yerevan Municipality.

For this unique and special evening, Plácido Domingo will share the stage with Juliana Grigoryan, a young Armenian soprano with an important rising international career and first prize winner of the Operalia 2022 World Opera Competition.

The concert program includes arias, duets, and overtures from opera, zarzuela, and melodies from all over the world.

“Dear Friends in Armenia, I’m very happy to come back to sing in your beautiful country this time with one of your best singers Juliana Grigoryan. I wait for all of you for a beautiful evening that celebrates once again our wonderful music together with Maestro Eduard Topchjan. See you very soon in Yerevan!” Plácido Domingo said.

Eduard Topchjan notes that the participation of such a great star at the 16th Yerevan International Music Festival is a significant event not only for Armenia but also for the international music community. He assures that the concert has attracted the attention of the audience from different parts of the world. There will be a real international cultural gala night.

This is Plácido Domingo’s second visit to Armenia. The first time he performed in Yerevan on 3 of December 2010 with the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, within the framework of the “Yerevan Perspectives” International Music Festival. The concert was conducted by Eduard Topchjan – the artistic director and principal conductor of the Armenian National Philharmonic.

