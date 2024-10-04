Armenian culture presented for first time in Great Wall of China area (PHOTOS)

The official opening ceremony of the Armenian Cultural Days exhibition series was held Wednesday at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, reports the Armenian-Chinese Partnership Center.

Exhibitions aimed at getting to know Armenian culture will be held in various cities of China during the next one coming year. The launch of this series was given with the opening of the Armenian pavilion on the area of the Great Wall of China.

The event was organized by the Armenian-Chinese Partnership Center and the Chinese Great Wall Mutianyu tourism agency, with the support of the Armenian embassy in China. The initiative is supported also by the Global Times daily of China.

Official guests, artists, members of the media, and visitors were on hand at the opening of this event. Armenia’s consul to China, Misak Balayan, also attended the opening ceremony.

During the opening, Armenian song and music, as well as traditional Armenian costumes were presented to the guests and tourists.

This is the first time that Armenian culture is presented in the area of the Great Wall of China where more than 50 thousand tourists visit every day these days when China celebrates its National Day, the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

In the coming days, the aforesaid tourists will have the opportunity to get familiarized with Armenian culture, art, and tourist attraction in a closed spacious pavilion.

The pavilion presents the works of Armenian painters as well as Armenian souvenirs, samples of carpet art, Armenian tourism and winemaking companies, and Armenian products. The art works of the students of Kanakeravan Art School in Kotayk Province of Armenia are also exhibited.

