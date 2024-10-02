Pope Francis Calls for a Day of Fast and Announces Special Visit to Saint Mary Major to Pray for Peace

The Pope’s response to the war situation in different areas of the world, especially the Holy Land

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 02.10.2024).- At the end of the Solemn Mass in Saint Peter’s Square, on the occasion of the opening of the Second Session of the General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, Pope Francis announced a Day of Fasting and Prayer for World Peace on October 7, first anniversary of the terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas in Israel. He also announced that on Sunday, October 6, he will go to Saint Mary Major to pray the Rosary and address “a heartfelt supplication” for peace to the Virgin:

“To invoke through the intercession of Mary Most Holy the gift of peace, I will go next Sunday to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, where I will pray the Holy Rosary and address to the Virgin a sincere plea. It it’s possible, I also ask you, members of the Synod, to accompany me on that occasion.

And on the day after, October 7, I ask everyone to live a day of prayer and fasting for peace in the world.”

The Holy Father has reiterated on different occasions that “war is a crime against humanity,” stressing that it “only brings destruction.”

https://zenit.org/2024/10/02/pope-francis-calls-for-a-day-of-fast-and-announces-special-visit-to-saint-mary-major-to-pray-for-peace/