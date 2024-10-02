Performing arts festival kicks off in Yerevan

The 22nd HIGH FEST International Performing Arts Festival has commenced in Yerevan.

The festival has brought together more than 100 artists from 18 countries, including Italy, France, the U.S., Germany, Poland, Belarus and others, organizers said.

The HIGH FEST International Performing Arts Festival is held with the support of the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports and the Yerevan Municipality.

