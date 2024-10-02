Noubar Afeyan says efforts underway for release of Ruben Vardanyan, other prisoners held in Baku

Efforts are underway to secure the release of social entrepreneur and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan and other Armenian prisoners illegally held in Baku ahead of СОР 29, American-Armenian entrepreneur and philanthropist Noubar Afeyan, co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, said on Wednesday.

His comments came at the Armenia 2041 foundation’s news conference in Yerevan where the Galvanizing Diaspora program grant recipients were announced.

Afeyan said he received information about Vardanyan through his family as Baku allowed them to hold short phone calls with him.

“Vardanyan shared his concerns with his family during those conversations,” Afeyan pointed out.

“We are making extensive efforts to facilitate his release, working with lawyers and international organizations,” the philanthropist added.

Afeyan was also asked to comment on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s latest remarks about Vardanyan’s decision to move to Artsakh from Russia.

“How did it happen so that Ruben Vardanyan renounced his Russian citizenship? Who advised or instructed him to take that step? Who sent him to Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh and for what purpose?” Pashinyan said.

“I have known Ruben Vardanyan for about 25 years, and I can tell you who Ruben Vardanyan is…Ruben was just a mediator who immediately went to Artsakh to help its people after learning that Artsakh was in danger,” Afeyan stated.

The philanthropist said he met with the Armenian leadership a few days ago. In response to Panorama.am’s question whether the issue of Armenian prisoners was discussed at the meeting, Afeyan said he could not provide details.

“I don’t want to talk about its outcome. I have already shared my hopes and impressions,” he said, noting that peace that is not based on justice cannot be lasting.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/10/02/Noubar-Afeyan/3060019