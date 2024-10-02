Armenian Engineers and Scientists Association Hosts a Successful Technical Workshop and Hiring Discussion Panel and Resume Workshop at Glendale Tech Week

GLENDALE, CA – The Armenian Engineers and Scientists Association (AESA) successfully hosted its highly anticipated event held during Glendale Tech Week on September 17, 2024, at Embassy Suites in Glendale, California, highlighting its commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and leadership within the tech and scientific communities.

The program featured an informative workshop led by AESA Board Member, Leo Natanian, where attendees had the opportunity to gain invaluable insights on crafting a compelling and effective resume . The event also featured a panel discussion with Tech experts Avetis Antaplyan, Jonas Schwartz, and Engineering Director Sasoon Petrosian, moderated by AESA President Linda Megerdichian. Their engaging discussion on technology’s future and current trends in hiring and interviewing tips and strategies provided participants with actionable advice and insight. The event concluded by a Networking Mixer where attendees were able to connect and create meaningful connections.

Right to Left Panelists : Avetis Antaplyan, Jonas Schwartz, Sasoon Petrosian, and Linda Megerdichian (Moderator)

AESA extends a special thank you to its Vice President, Dr. Aida Bareghamyan, for MCing the event and the efforts of the AESA volunteers, whose hard work behind the scenes ensured the event’s seamless execution.

This event was a true reflection of AESA’s mission to connect and empower professionals in the engineering and scientific fields. We look forward to continuing our journey to drive innovation and bring together the tech community in future events.

The Armenian Engineers and Scientists Association was founded in 1983 and is a non-partisan, non-sectarian, and non-profit organization with a mission to enable and empower the Armenian STEM community worldwide to reach its fullest potential and facilitate global progress through STEM education, collaboration and humanitarian initiatives.

For more information about AESA and upcoming events, please visit www.aesa.org.

https://news.am/eng/news/845452.html