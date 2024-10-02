Armenia Improves Position in Global Innovation Index 2024, Ranking 63rd

NEW YORK — Armenia ranked 63rd in the 2024 Global Innovation Index (GII). The corresponding report, which assesses the innovation activities of 133 countries, was published by the UN World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Compared to last year’s rating, Armenia rose by 9 positions, ahead of Azerbaijan (95) in the new index, but behind Iran (59), Georgia (57), Russia (51) and Turkey (37).

Switzerland, like last year, showed the best result in the 2024 rating. Sweden, the USA, the UK and Singapore also made it into the top five. Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Mali, Niger were the outsiders, and Angola is at the bottom of the rating.

The Global Innovation Index has been compiled since 2007 by a consortium of Cornell University (USA), INSEAD Business School (France) and the World Intellectual Property Organization.

The GII 2023, now in its 16th edition, is a key source of information for assessing the innovation performance of an economy. Published annually, it serves as a useful tool for policymakers, business leaders, and other stakeholders to compare progress in innovation over time.

https://massispost.com/2024/10/armenia-improves-position-in-global-innovation-index-2024-ranking-63rd/