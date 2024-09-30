Turkish fans attack Armenian football players in France

On Sunday, September 29, the B team of Homenetmen Valence traveled for a district match against FC Turquoise, a club representing the Turkish community, reports Haiastan Media.

After a first half where the Armenian club was leading 2-0 and with no hostility present in the match, Turkish supporters stormed the field and physically assaulted the players of the Armenian club. These same supporters brandished knives. Two Armenian players, in critical condition, were forced to go to the hospital due to the severity of the injuries inflicted, Zartonk Media reported.

J-Christophe Buisson, the deputy director of France’s Figaro Magazine, commented on the incident, stating: “During a district football match, Turkish supporters, unhappy to see their team, FC Turquoise, trailing 2-0 against the French-Armenian club from Valence (Homenetmen), attacked the Armenian-origin players with knives. This is called a racially motivated attack.”

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/09/30/Turkish-fans-Armenian-footballers/3059042