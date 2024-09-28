Turkish drone maker Baykar, Israeli defense firm co-sponsored exhibition in Azerbaijan

Turkish defense contractor Baykar, owned by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s in-laws, and Israel Aerospace Industries were co-sponsors of Azerbaijan’s 5th Anniversary International Defense Exhibition (ADEX) held from September 24-26 at the Baku Expo Center, showcasing military and security technology from 270 companies across 40 countries.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, brought together prominent firms such as Baykar, which is run by Erdoğan’s son-in-law Selçuk Bayraktar and his elder brother Haluk Bayraktar, Israel Aerospace Industries and Barzan Holdings, a Qatari defense contractor, as sponsors. Official delegations from 27 countries attended the exhibiton.

At the ADEX exhibition, numerous Israeli arms companies were represented, including Elbit Systems, Rafael and Uvision UAV, drawing criticism amid ongoing tensions in Gaza, where Israel faces allegations of genocide. Despite Turkey’s public criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza, Turkish firms maintain active cooperation with Israeli defense companies.

Although Erdoğan uses harsh rhetoric against Israel, accusing it of committing genocide in Gaza, his government has faced criticism for not cutting off diplomatic and commercial relations with the country.

Ankara announced it had suspended all trade with Israel in May, but recent reports suggest that Turkey now disguises its exports to Israel by inflating figures on exports to Palestine, which surged 1,180 percent year-on-year in July.

The Gaza Strip is suffering a humanitarian crisis caused by Israel’s military campaign against Hamas that has been going on since October 7, with the United Nations and aid agencies warning of impending famine.

On October 7 Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel that resulted in the death of roughly 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and some 250 people taken hostage.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive against Hamas has killed at least 40,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza health ministry, and has devastated the Gaza Strip.

Turkey is one of the most outspoken critics of Israel’s war on Gaza, accusing the Israeli government of committing “war crimes” and “genocide” in the enclave. In early May Turkey’s Trade Ministry announced that it was suspending all trade with Israel until it allows aid to enter Gaza unhindered during its offensive against Hamas militants.

Turkey’s trade move against Israel followed domestic attacks on the government for failing to cut off trade sooner.