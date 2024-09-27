Patriarch of Romania sends message to Armenian Church Leader on re-consecration of Echmiadzin Cathedral

Patriarch Daniel of Romania has conveyed a heartfelt message to Patriarch and Catholicos Karekin II of All Armenians on the occasion of the re-consecration of the historic Patriarchal Cathedral in Echmiadzin. The cathedral, a vital religious and cultural symbol for the Armenian Apostolic Church, recently underwent significant renovations, marking a major event in the church’s history.

In his message, Patriarch Daniel expressed his deep respect for the significance of Echmiadzin in the life of the Armenian Church, noting its importance for over two millennia. He highlighted the fruitful leadership of Patriarch Karekin II, who has shepherded the Armenian Church for more than 20 years.

Patriarch Daniel also emphasized the long-standing and positive relationship between the Romanian Orthodox Church and the Armenian Apostolic Church, mentioning the support that the Romanian Orthodox Church has provided for Armenian refugees from the Nagorno-Karabakh region. His message conveyed both spiritual solidarity and concern for peace in the region, particularly regarding the challenges faced by the Armenian Christian population in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Romanian Church’s representation at the event by His Grace Varlaam of Ploiești, Assistant Bishop to the Patriarch, underscores the historic bonds between the two churches and the shared commitment to peace and reconciliation.

The message concluded with prayers for peace, spiritual joy, and God’s blessings upon Patriarch Karekin II and the Armenian people during this significant moment in their religious history.

Read the full text bellow:

Your Holiness, With love in Christ the Lord, we have received Your Holiness’ invitation to delegate His Grace Varlaam of Ploiești, Assistant Bishop to the Patriarch and Secretary of the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church, to the events organized on the occasion of the re-consecration of the Patriarchal Cathedral in Echmiadzin, a place of worship of particular importance in the history of the Armenian Apostolic Church, which you have been fruitfully shepherding for more than 20 years. At the same time, the presence of our delegate in Echmiadzin, on the occasion of the re-consecration of the Patriarchal Cathedral, is a testimony of the good historical relations between the Romanian Orthodox Church and the Armenian Apostolic Church, as well as between the Romanian people and the Armenian community in Romania, manifested in concrete ways and through the fundraising campaign organized by our church for Armenian refugees from Artsakh. In these solemn moments for the Armenian Apostolic Church, we pray our Lord Jesus Christ to bestow upon Your Holiness peace, spiritual joy and abundant blessings in the activity you carry out. At the same time, we lift up our prayers to the Almighty God for the establishment of a just and lasting peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, where the Armenian Christian population faces severe challenges. With joy in Christ the Lord, † Daniel

Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church

https://orthodoxtimes.com/patriarch-of-romania-sends-message-to-armenian-church-leader-on-re-consecration-of-echmiadzin-cathedral/