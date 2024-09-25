The Wings of Tatev cable car has been nominated for World Travel Awards 2024 for the third time

The Wings of Tatev cable car, located in the Syunik region (Armenia), has once again been nominated for the prestigious international tourism award, World Travel Awards 2024, in the category of “World’s Leading Cable Car Ride 2024”. The project previously won in this category twice in 2021 and 2023. Now it is competing with cable cars from Bolivia, Brazil, Vietnam, Canada, New Zealand, the USA, and South Africa.

Wings of Tatev is the world’s longest passenger cable car. It entered the Guinness Book of Records not only because of its length – 5,752 meters – but also as the world’s only engineering structure of this scale built in just 10 months. The ropeway project was realized by the Austrian-Swiss company Doppelmayr/Garaventa, a leader in the field of ropeway construction.

This year, the Wings of Tatev cable car will celebrate its 14th year of operation. Since its opening in 2010, it has been used by more than 1,300,000 people. Thanks to it, every fifth tourist in Armenia visits Tatev.

Mariia Butenko, Director of Wings of Tatev, urges people to vote, emphasizing the impact winning would have: “Securing this prestigious award once again will not only bring global recognition to Wings of Tatev but also further elevate Armenia as a top-tier tourism destination. It will help us continue contributing to the growth of the local community, the preservation of cultural heritage, and the development of Armenia’s tourism industry. I encourage everyone to vote and be part of this journey towards another achievement for Armenia.”

To vote for the Wings of Tatev, follow these steps:

Visit the official award website by following the link.

Register with your email.

Confirm the received email.

Click on the “Start Voting” button.

Choose the “World” section.

Select line 63: “World’s Leading Cable Car Ride 2024”.

Vote for “Wings of Tatev, Armenia”.

The voting deadline is October 20, 2024.

The Wings of Tatev project is part of “Tatev Revival program”, initiated by Ruben Vardanyan and Veronika Zonabend. The cable car is a non-profit project, and all its proceeds are directed towards the restoration of the Tatev Monastery and community development. The cable car is managed by Impulse Business Management.

