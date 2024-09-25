Debut Performances in India by Maestro Sipan Olah and Klingen Chamber Ensemble from London: A Cultural Celebration Across Kolkata, New Delhi, and Chennai

NEW DELHI — Maestro Sipan Olah and the renowned Klingen Chamber Ensemble, based in London, have successfully concluded their first-ever concert tour in India, captivating audiences in Kolkata, New Delhi, and Chennai. These unique performances were organized by the Embassy of Armenia to India in collaboration with the Armenian Holy Church of Nazareth of Kolkata, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), the Honorary Consul of Armenia in Chennai, and the Klingen Choir and Cultural Association in London. Musicians Hayarpi Yeghikyan – soprano, Polina Sharafyan – violin, Jack Mouradian – oboe, Nikita Demidenko – piano from London in collaboration with Vache Tadevosyan – English horn, Somnath Makhal – cello from Kolkata captivated the audience with their performances.

A Celebration of Cultural Exchange

The concert series was dedicated to commemorating the 33rd Anniversary of Armenia’s Independence and the 100th Birth Anniversary of the legendary Armenian-French singer, composer Charles Aznavour. The performances featured masterpieces by iconic Armenian composers such as Komitas, Aram Khachaturian, Arno Babajanyan, Lazaros Saryan and Robert Amirkhanyan, many of which were performed in India for the first time.

Kolkata – The inaugural concert took place on September 18, 2024, at the Armenian College & Philanthropic Academy. The event was a collaboration between the Embassy of Armenia and Kolkata’s Armenian Holy Church of Nazareth. The performance, featuring Maestro Sipan Olah, the Klingen Chamber Ensemble and the superb Armenian College four-voice choir, was a significant cultural occasion, marking the first Armenian classical concert in Kolkata and celebrating the deep historical ties between Armenia and India. Over 300 people attended the concert.

New Delhi – On September 19 and 20, 2024, the ensemble performed at the Grand Hotel and the ICCR’s Azad Bhawan, respectively. The event on September 19 was highlighted by the presence of India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, who joined the Armenian Ambassador, Vahagn Afyan, in commemorating the significant milestones of Armenian culture. The performances were attended by over 50 ambassadors, diplomats, and over 200 distinguished guests, and featured special arrangements by Maestro Olah, who also conducted the ensemble. During the third concert the ensemble’s members received special awards from the Rotary Districts in recognition of their outstanding performance at ICCR, which was met with enthusiastic applause and admiration from the audience.

Chennai – The final concert of the tour was held on September 21, 2024, at the Taj Club House Hotel. Organized in collaboration with the Honorary Consul of Armenia in Chennai, Shivkumar Eashwaran, the event was a fitting conclusion to the ensemble’s Indian tour. The performances once again celebrated Armenian Independence and Aznavour’s centenary, with the musicians receiving accolades and special souvenirs for their outstanding contributions to the cultural exchange between Armenia and India. There were over 30 diplomats at the event and over 150 distinguished guests.

Cultural and Historical Significance

Beyond the concerts, the tour was also marked by several significant visits and cultural exchanges. In Kolkata, the musicians visited historical Armenian sites, including the Armenian College & Philanthropic Academy, the Holy Church of Nazareth built in 1724, and the Victoria Memorial. The visit to Mother Teresa’s memorial was particularly poignant, given her Armenian roots.

In New Delhi, the ensemble visited the Armenian Embassy, where they were warmly received by Ambassador Vahagn Afyan. The musicians also paid their respects at India Gate, honoring the soldiers who died during World War I. They also visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. In Chennai, the group visited the Armenian St. Mary Church built in 1712 and engaged in discussions for future collaborations with the Music Academy.

Conclusion of the Tour

The tour, which was seen as a landmark cultural event, not only showcased the rich musical heritage of Armenia but also strengthened the cultural ties between Armenia and India. The success of the concerts and the warm reception received by the Klingen Chamber Ensemble have paved the way for future collaborations and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

