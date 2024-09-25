Blinken to reportedly meet with Armenian, Azeri FMs in New York

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York to conduct the “final stage” of peace talks, Azerbaijan’s Turan news agency reports, citing its sources.

The State Department has issued no statement on the meeting yet.

Earlier in September, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated the U.S. readiness to mediate talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Obviously we always look for opportunities to convene the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. We continue to support the efforts of both countries to reach a durable and dignified peace agreement,” he told a press briefing when asked whether Blinken plans to put together another meeting in New York after his phone calls with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov are currently in New York to take part in the ongoing General Assembly debates.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/09/25/Blinken-Armenian-Azeri-FM/3057203