Armenian PM Pashinyan and Turkish President Erdogan Meet in New York

NEW YORK – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York on Tuesday.

The closed-door meeting, held at the Turkish House, took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan, and Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan were also present at the meeting.

No further details are currently available.

As part of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Pashinyan participated in the “Summit of the Future,” which was attended by several dozen presidents and heads of government from around the world.

During his visit, PM Pashinyan is scheduled to hold meetings and discussions with leaders from various countries and institutions.

https://massispost.com/2024/09/armenian-pm-pashinyan-and-turkish-president-erdogan-meet-in-new-york/