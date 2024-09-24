Armenia and Azerbaijan to discuss peace at Geneva meeting

Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan and Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will hold a bilateral meeting on the margins of the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva in October to discuss peace efforts in the region, IPU spokesman Thomas Fitzsimons told RIA Novosti.

“A bilateral meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held for the third time on the margins of the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva from October 13-17. The exact date of this meeting is not yet known. Their meeting is intended to bring an element of parliamentary diplomacy to the peace efforts in the region,” he said.

The heads of the two countries’ legislative bodies met May 16 as part of the first meeting of the preparatory committee for the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments.

