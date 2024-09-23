Three French-Armenian Ministers Appointed in New Government

PARIS – Newly appointed French Prime Minister Michel Barnier announced the composition of the country’s new government on Saturday evening.

According to French media, three ministers of Armenian origin have joined the government. Astrid Panosian-Bouvet was appointed Minister of Labor and Employment, Guillaume Kasbarian as Minister of Civil Service, Simplification, and Transformation of State Activities, and Antoine Armand as Minister of Economy, Finance, and Industry.

Astrid Panosian-Bouvet has been active in the private sector and is one of the co-founders of the La République En Marche political movement with President Macron. The newly appointed minister has extensive experience in urban development and social policy. She is also known for her connection with the Armenian community in France.

Guillaume Kasbarian has been a member of the French Parliament since 2017. He has been an active supporter of housing reform and minority rights and maintains close contact with the Armenian community.

At 33, Antoine Armand is one of the youngest to hold the key position of finance minister. With a background in economics and finance, he previously served as the chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee of the National Assembly.

All three ministers are members of President Macron’s party.

Jean-Noël Barrot was appointed Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Sébastien Lecornu was reappointed Minister of Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs, and Rachida Dati was appointed Minister of Culture.

Didier Migaud became the French Minister of Justice, and Bruno Retailleau was appointed head of the Interior Ministry.

