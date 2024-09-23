Mother See publicizes Holy Myron blessing, Holy Etchmiadzin Cathedral re-consecration schedule

On Saturday at 5pm, the blessing of the Holy Myron will start at the open-air altar of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin by Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, the information system of the Mother See has told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

And on Sunday at 10:30pm, the re-consecration of the Holy Etchmiadzin Cathedral and the Divine Liturgy will start.

Entry to the aforesaid open altar and Holy Etchmiadzin Cathedral will be by invitation only, while the enclosed space of the Mother See will be open for the faithful, and screens will be installed there to follow the aforesaid ceremonies.

