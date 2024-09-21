New French government announced: two Armenians among the ministers

Newly appointed French Prime Minister Michel Barnier announced the composition of the country’s new government on Saturday evening.

According to the French media, two ministers of Armenian origin appeared in the government.

In particular, Astrid Panosian-Bouvet was appointed Minister of Labor and Employment, while Guillaume Kasparian was appointed Minister of Civil Service, Simplification and Transformation of State Activity.

Jean-Noël Barrot was appointed Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Sébastien Lecornuil was reappointed Minister of Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs, and Rachida Dati was appointed Minister of Culture.

Didier Migaud became French Minister of Justice and Bruno Retaillot was appointed head of the Interior Ministry.

