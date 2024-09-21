Mother See offers Republican Prayer on Independence Day

On September 21, under the presidency of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, a Republican Prayer was offered in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to mark the 33rd anniversary of Armenia’s independence.

“The clergy and the faithful people offered prayers to God for the peaceful and safe life of the homeland on the Independence Day,” the Armenian church press office reported.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/09/21/Mother-See-Independence-Day/3055872