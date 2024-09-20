Yeremyan Projects’ initiatives have significant potential for enhancing Armenia-Diaspora ties – Deputy General Director

On September 19, Lusine Yeremyan, Group Marketing and Communications Director, Deputy General Director, and Group Management Board Member of “Yeremyan Projects,” participated in the second Global Armenian Summit in Yerevan.

Alongside her, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Bruce Boghosian, President of the American University of Armenia (AUA), Armen Chobanyan, Country Director at the Izmirlian Foundation, and Masis Gyumrigyan, Technical Director of Space Programs at the Center for Scientific Innovation and Education (CSIE), took part in the panel discussion titled “Diaspora-Armenia Collaboration: Sustainable Development & Capacity-Building.”

The discussion was moderated by Arevik Anapiosyan, Partnerships and Development Finance Advisor at the United Nations and Adjunct Lecturer at the AUA.

The moderator, while introducing Ms. Yeremyan, emphasized that the realization of the “Yeremyan Projects” business idea is rooted in sister-brother relationship between the Yeremyans.

“For those who know our story, it should be very obvious that there is infinite love for our parents and that we both started working from an early age to ease our parents’ burden. All of this is based on family values: honesty, justice, responsibility, and the importance of being human—supporting and backing each other. In supporting my brother, Davit Yeremyan, I have always believed in his dream and was sure he would succeed. Mutual trust is the foundation of our relationship.

I have lived and worked abroad for many years, and now I have returned to direct my knowledge and experience toward the development of the company. As an exemplary Armenian business model, I aim to achieve our strategic goals and expand our presence in new markets outside of Armenia,” said Lusine Yeremyan in her speech.

During the panel discussion, summit participants also learned about Lusine Yeremyan’s vision for engaging the potential of the diaspora in the context of the company’s activities in strategic areas crucial for Armenia’s sustainable development.

“Over its 20 years of operation, the company has created and implemented more than a dozen ambitious, unique, and conceptual projects, significantly contributing to the development of the restaurant industry, agriculture, and professional education in Armenia. Our group of companies operates in four main directions: agriculture, particularly dairy production; hospitality and restaurant projects; canteen projects; and professional education.”

“At each stage of ‘Yeremyan Projects,’ we have created lasting values through various initiatives, aiming to make Armenia known worldwide. Our projects have significant potential for development and expansion, which can contribute to the enhancement of Armenia-Diaspora ties, identify and engage Diaspora resources, and position ‘Made in Armenia’ as a quality standard in international markets,” emphasized Lusine Yeremyan.

She also noted that crises are always viewed as opportunities.

“Due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, our business faced new challenges, and we aimed to respond promptly and effectively. We initiated a new line of activity during the pandemic and state of emergency, focusing on our agricultural projects, particularly dairy production. This direction also allows us to contribute to strategic areas such as agriculture and food security, which are essential for the sustainable development of our country.”

The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia is holding the second World Armenian Summit in Yerevan from September 17 to 20. 1,000 representatives of the Diaspora from 60 countries, 180 speakers from 25 countries, and official delegations from Greece, Cyprus, Poland, and Iraqi Kurdistan take part in the event.

