Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Thessaloniki

The Holy Metropolis of Thessaloniki announced the upcoming visit to the Greek co-capital of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who, responding to the invitation of the Medical Association of Thessaloniki, is going to participate, on Wednesday morning, 25 September 2024, at a festive event, which will take place in the Ceremony Hall of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, celebrating the centenary of its establishment.

On this occasion, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will visit the Holy Metropolis of Thessaloniki from Tuesday afternoon 24 September until Thursday 26 September, inaugurating, in fact, on Wednesday evening, 25 September, the International Oncology Centre of the European Interbalkan Medical Centre of Thessaloniki, as well as the new facilities, where the “Byzantine Thessaloniki” Organisation will be housed, in a building that was kindly granted by the Holy Patriarchal and Stavropegic Vlatadon Monastery.

It is particularly emphasised that on Thursday, 26 September 2024, the day on which our Church celebrates the feast of the Holy Glorious Apostle and Evangelist John the Theologian, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will officiate during the Matins and preside over the Divine Liturgy at the Metropolitan Church of Saint Gregory Palamas.

“The presence of the First of the Faith and the Nation, the Ecumenical Patriarch, is a very important event for the life of the City of Thessaloniki and the Holy Metropolis and – for confirmation – it is only sufficient to note the fact that His All-Holiness our Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is the one who personally preserved and preserves the most honourable name of our Macedonia, having defined with the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Patriarchate, that the local Church of the neighbouring state with Skopje as its capital, cannot for any reason whatsoever bear the name of Macedonia or any derivative thereof”, the announcement of the Holy Metropolis of Thessaloniki emphasised.

“Our Thessaloniki, the capital of our Greek Macedonia, rejoices and celebrates the upcoming visit of His All-Holiness our Ecumenical Patriarch and, as an expression of this spiritual joy, everyone is invited, the holy Clergy, the pious Archons and the faithful People, to attend the Patriarchal Divine Liturgy on Thursday, 26 September 2024 in the Metropolitan Church of Thessaloniki”, the announcement concluded.



