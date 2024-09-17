Etchmiadzin cathedral has new bronze cross

The renovation of the Armenian Apostolic Church cathedral in Etchmiadzin has been completed.

A new bronze cross, resembling the old brass one from the 17th century, has been installed on its dome.

Project architect Amiran Badishyan assured that the Mother Cathedral did not undergo any changes during the renovation.

The re-consecration ceremony of the cathedral is scheduled for 29 September following the blessing of Holy Muron on September 28.

