Bishop says no state funds provided for renovation of Etchmiadzin cathedral

No government funding was allocated for the renovation of the Armenian Apostolic Church cathedral in Etchmiadzin, Bishop Mushegh Babayan said on Tuesday.

Babayan, head of the Administrative and Economic Department of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, told reporters that the renovation was carried out through donations from around 10 benefactors, as well as contributions from other people, as part of a nationwide fundraising announced by the Mother See.

He underscored that the Etchmiadzin cathedral underwent such a major renovation for the first time under His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians.

The re-consecration ceremony of the cathedral is scheduled for 29 September following the blessing of Holy Muron on September 28.

Babayan said government officials had been invited to both events, pending their response.

“The list of participants will be announced after their response,” he added.

