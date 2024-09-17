Azerbaijan again demands ‘Zangezur corridor’ from Armenia

Not fulfilling any point of the statement of November 10, 2020, which has actually become invalid, Azerbaijan demands Armenia to fulfill its ninth clause and ensure opening of communications connecting Azerbaijan’s western regions with Nakhichevan. Aykhan Hajizada, the spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), stated about this in an interview with Report.

To the question of what the situation is regarding the “Zangezur corridor” project, the Azerbaijani official said that “Azerbaijan has always been interested in implementing relevant infrastructure and transport projects in the liberated territories and continues to work in this direction. In contrast, Armenia has only attempted to hinder this process over the past four years.

In response, Azerbaijan has been working on preparing alternative options for opening communication projects. The agreement reached on the construction of a highway and railway through the territory of Iran, which will provide Azerbaijan with access to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and the ongoing work in this regard, once again demonstrates that, unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan is making a positive contribution to the development of transport corridors in the region.”

According to him, “If the Armenian side is truly interested in opening up communications in the region, it must fulfill its undertaken obligations.”

https://news.am/eng/news/842900.html