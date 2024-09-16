French Foreign Minister Visits Musa Dagh Battle Memorial in Armenia

YEREVAN — Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Stéphane Séjourné, visited the Musa Ler (Musa Dagh) Battle Memorial as part of his official visit to Armenia.

“In September 1915, after 53 days of heroic resistance, 4,092 Armenians of Musa Dagh were saved by French sailors under Admiral Dartige and escaped the Armenian Genocide. We remember these Armenian and French heroes,” the French foreign minister said in a post on X.

French FM Pays Tribute to the Memory of Armenian Genocide Victims

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné also visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today, accompanied by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan.

Minister Séjourné laid a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the genocide.

“Let us remember the victims of the genocide. Faced with the unspeakable, we must remember, reflect, but also act,” Stéphane Séjourné wrote in a post on X after the visit.

“French and Armenians are forever linked,” the Minister added.

