Holy Struggle in Armenia nearing new ‘crucial stage’

The Holy Struggle led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan urges all to join its big gathering at Yerevan’s Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex on 22 September to mark the beginning of its new decisive stage.

“We’re approaching the start of a new crucial stage in the Holy Struggle,” the movement said in a social media post on Saturday.

“The participation of each of you in the pivotal meeting is tremendously important. Only together can we achieve the final triumph of truth and the creation of Spiritual Armenia,” it added.

