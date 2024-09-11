“The Past of the Past: Armenian Heritage in Ottoman and Republican Turkey” by Dr. Simon Maghakyan

FRESNO — Dr. Simon Maghakyan, the 20th Kazan Visiting Professor of Armenian Studies at Fresno State, will speak on “The Past of the Past: Armenian Heritage in Ottoman and Republican Turkey” at 7:00PM on Friday, September 27, 2024, in the University Business Center (5245 N Backer Ave.), Alice Peters Auditorium, on the Fresno State campus.

The presentation will address the Ottoman Empire’s and the pre-Erdogan Turkish Republic’s approaches to Armenian cultural heritage as reflective of broader policies towards Armenians, highlighting a mixed record of destruction, dispossession, and accommodation. It will dissect the securitization of and subsequent state-sanctioned heritage crime against religious-cultural sites starting in the 19th century, policies that escalated during and even after the WWI-era Armenian Genocide.

Dr. Simon Maghakyan is a political scientist who researches heritage and security. He is the 20th Kazan Visiting Professor in Armenian Studies at California State University, Fresno, a Community Scholar at the University of Denver’s Korbel School of International Studies, and a Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Oxford. Previously, he was affiliated with Tufts University, the University of Colorado, Denver, and Cranfield University, where he earned a PhD in Defense and Security, focusing on heritage crime. His practical experiences range from founding Heritage Intel consultancy to spearheading Colorado’s capitol genocide memorial. His publications include a Hyperallergic exposé of Nakhichevan’s cultural erasure, acclaimed as “groundbreaking” by Forbes and “rock-solid” by The Guardian. His analyses have been featured by the BBC, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and Time. His forthcoming book, Sovereign Heritage Crime: Security, Autocracy, and the Material Past, is a critical heritage studies element of Cambridge University Press.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

