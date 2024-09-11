Armenian American Museum Festival Registration Now Open to the Public

GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced that guest registration for the inaugural Armenian American Museum Festival on Sunday, October 6, 2024 is now officially open.

The Museum Festival to be held outdoors at Glendale Central Library, set against the backdrop of the rising state-of-the-art museum, is an admission-free event that welcomes the public to enjoy a day of food, games, live entertainment, and cultural enrichment.

Attendees can secure their spot by registering at the museum website: ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org/Festival.

Festival-goers will enjoy a selection of food trucks and vendors offering entrees and desserts from some of the most popular local restaurants.

A wide range of classic carnival games, fun activities, and exciting prizes for all ages will be available free of charge.

The Museum Festival stage will showcase a lineup of talented singers and dance performances, featuring dynamic entertainment throughout the day.

Organizations and individuals are invited to sponsor this milestone event. Sponsorship offers unique perks and a meaningful way to support the museum’s mission. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Mary Khayat at (818) 644-2073 or Mary@ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org.

The highly anticipated cultural and educational center is currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The first phase of construction, featuring the museum parking garage and building foundation, has been completed. The second phase, featuring the two-level museum building superstructure, is currently underway.

The museum’s mission is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more.

https://massispost.com/2024/09/armenian-american-museum-festival-registration-now-open-to-the-public/