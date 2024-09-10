Armenia sends 10-strong team to 45th Chess Olympiad

The 45th Chess Olympiad is being held in Budapest, Hungary, from September 10 to 23.

The Armenian men’s national team is represented by GM Haik Martirosyan, GM Shant Sargsyan, GM Gabriel Sargissian, GM Robert Hovhannisyan and GM Karen Grigoryan. The head coach of the team is GM Arman Pashikian, the Chess Federation of Armenia reports.

The Armenian women’s national team includes IM Lilit Mkrtchian, WIM Mariam Mkrtchyan, GM Elina Danielian, IM Anna Sargsyan and WIM Susanna Gaboyan. The head coach of the team is GM Zaven Andriasian.

The men’s team ranks 17th among 197 countries in the starting rank, while the women’s team ranks 11th among 184 countries.

