Armenian students win two medals at International Olympiad in Informatics

Armenian school students have captured two medals, including one silver and one bronze, at the 36th International Olympiad in Informatics held in Alexandria, Egypt, on September 1-8.

The competition brought together 370 students from 96 countries, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reported on Monday.

The Armenian team included 12th grader Hakob Ayvazyan, 11th graders Tsovak Yegoryan and Gagik Gevorgyan and 10th grader Alex Grigoryan. Gagik and Tsovak earned silver and bronze medals, respectively. The other two school students were awarded letters of commendation.

The Armenian team was led by YSU lecturer Armen Andreasyan and student Samvel Andreasyan.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/09/09/olympiad-informatics/3050509